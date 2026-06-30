Building a fresh start, Harford County families build their own home with help from Habitat for Humanity

ABERDEEN, Md. — As affordable housing continues to be out of reach for many families, volunteers in Harford County are helping make the dream of homeownership a reality for two local families.

The project is constructing a duplex that will house two families — Abeba Seyum and her 13-year-old daughter, and Ayal Weldu, her husband Yonas, and their 11-year-old son. Both families are from Ethiopia and did not know each other before the project brought them together.

Seyum is ready to move beyond her current one-bedroom apartment.

"I'm excited, I'm happy," Seyum said.

Weldu is also looking forward to a new beginning for her family. When asked what her son would think when he sees the finished home, she said she already knows his reaction.

"I think he will be happy. He'll be happy," Weldu said.

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Michele Louderback, community engagement manager, said the need for affordable housing is what drives the work.

"Our vision is that everyone deserves an affordable and decent place to live," Louderback said. "It's something that's a basic right and a basic principle. To make housing affordable in this incredibly expensive market, we depend on volunteers."

Louderback also spoke to the financial pressures facing one of the families.

"He works long hours to provide for his family, but it's still not enough to be able to afford decent housing," Louderback said.

Their Women Build campaign, features women-led teams from businesses and organizations across the region that have been raising money and volunteering their time to help build the homes. One group came from ST Engineering Middle River Aerostructure Systems.

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Volunteer Robyn Kennedy said the work is personal for her.

"I love being able to help a mom. I am a mom myself, and my son actually went to Harford Tech where they work with Habitat for Humanity," Kennedy said.

Fellow volunteer Diana Woosley said the hands-on experience is unlike anything else.

"It's so incredibly rewarding. I mean, to actually be able to do the hands on work and know that you're making a direct impact in people's lives," Woosley said.

After volunteering for World Habitat Day last year, Woosley rallied a group of coworkers to keep the effort going.

"It's one thing to talk about it and hear about it and see pictures, but actually being here it's a whole different experience," Woosley said.

The volunteer labor is only part of the equation. Homebuyers are required to put in at least 250 hours of "sweat equity" hours. They must also meet financial requirements before being accepted into the program.

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"They have to be mortgage ready. They need a certain credit score. Their debt to income ratio has to be at a certain level," Louderback said.

The homes are not given away. Families receive an affordable mortgage with zero percent interest, and their monthly payment is typically capped at about 30 percent of their household income. Participants also take classes covering financial education, homeownership, and home maintenance.

"It's saving, it's planning for the future, talking about retirement, that's probably wasn't something even in their mindset when they're living paycheck to paycheck, paying exorbitant rent," Louderback said.

Habitat leaders say the goal is to provide families with stable, affordable housing while creating opportunities for financial security and generational wealth.

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Construction on the homes will continue through the summer with the help of volunteers and the future homeowners working side by side.

For information to volunteer or donate, click here.