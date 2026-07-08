Body camera footage delayed in Route 40 fatal crash following police pursuit

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The body camera footage of the fatal police-involved collision in Harford County has been delayed.

The Attorney General's Office says the delay is the result of additional time needed to confirm the identity of the fleeing driver and conduct interviews.

This stems from an incident on June 9, when a deputy with the Harford County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a car on Route 40.

The driver sped off and the deputy pursued.

Police say the driver refused to stop and continued eastbound on Route 40, where he crashed into four vehicles at the intersection of Route 40 and Route 543 in Belcamp. His vehicle caught fire, and he died in the crash.

One month ago, the involved deputy was identified as HCSO Senior Deputy Allen Jennings, a 10-year-veteran.

RELATED: Deputy identified in fatal Belcamp police chase that killed fleeing driver

Two people were taken to the hospital from the crash scene with non-life-threatening injuries.