Bel Air police arrest suspect accused of grabbing young girl by the neck on Majors Choice Drive

BEL AIR, Md. — Bel Air police say an arrest has been made in connection with an attempted kidnapping over the weekend.

Christopher Jene Lane, 32, of Conowingo, Maryland, was arrested Monday following a joint effort between the Bel Air Police Department and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Bel Air Police Department

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim was walking along a sidewalk on Majors Choice Drive near a pond when a man police believe was Lane approached her from behind and grabbed her by the neck.

RELATED: “Fortunately, the juvenile ... was able to scream, cause a commotion, and run away”

Police say the girl was able to escape. WMAR-2 News learned she ran to a neighbor’s home to seek help.

Bel Air Police Sgt. Sergio D’Alto said the girl’s quick thinking helped her get away safely.

“Fortunately, the juvenile had her wits about her, was able to scream, cause a commotion, and run away,” Sgt. D’Alto said.

Police say Lane was transported to the Bel Air Police Department, where he was interviewed, processed, and formally charged.

Investigators also located and seized his vehicle as part of the investigation.

Lane is charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted kidnapping of a child under 16, and attempted false imprisonment.

He is currently being held without bond.