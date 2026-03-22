Bel Air native Brooks Rosser surprises hometown by reaching the Top 20 on season 24 of American Idol

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Bel Air native Brooks Rosser has made it to the Top 20 on season 24 of "American Idol," surprising his family and former coworkers with his hidden vocal talent.

WATCH: Bel Air native Brooks Rosser reaches the Top 20 on 'American Idol' Bel Air native Brooks Rosser reaches the Top 20 on 'American Idol'

Before taking the national stage, Rosser was known as a quiet kid who preferred playing sports over being in the spotlight. He also previously interned at the local radio station 100.7 The Bay.

"When he opens up his mouth, you're like, wow, we had no idea," 100.7 The Bay's Donna Jean Rumley said.

Rumley said she was shocked when she saw him on the first episode of the show.

"I'm like, oh my God, that's our intern," Rumley said.

Rumley noted that Rosser's former teacher, Brian Camato, had previously hinted at his abilities.

"I was fortunate enough to have his teacher, Brian Camato, send them to me, and he told me what a great singer he was," Rumley said.

"What you see is what you get with him. He's so caring."

Even his own family was surprised by his sudden rise to stardom; seeing him perform on the "American Idol" stage for the first time was an emotional experience.

Rosser admitted that building confidence used to be a struggle, but he is getting used to the spotlight.

"It's different, but it's, it's a good different. Um, I'm definitely coming out of my shell and um. I think most recently I've, I've became the most comfortable and confident," Rosser said.

He also joked about having the best mustache on the show.

"Um, Cutter Bradley, shout out Cutter. Filman Lee, shout out Filman. They got good mustaches, but. They're just trying to copy me. Yeah," Rosser said.

Before heading back to Los Angeles to continue his journey, Rosser visited his old coworkers.

Rumley gave him a unicorn gift, referencing judge Carrie Underwood calling him a "unicorn" during his first audition.

She also gave him "magical confetti" from 14 seasons ago when another singer won the show.

"I hope this magical confetti gets you to the American Idol finale," Rumley said.

Rosser said he hasn't fully imagined winning the grand finale yet.

"I haven't imagined it yet, um. It'd be surreal. I mean, even just being in the top 20 right now still feels surreal," Rosser said.

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