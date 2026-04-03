Bel Air High School to repair damage to toilets after students flushed vapes

BEL AIR, Md. — Repairs are underway to the toilets at Bel Air High School after students flushed vaping devices down them.

In the past month, four toilets at the school needed to be replaced at a cost of more than $200 per toilet, according to Kyle Andersen, spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools.

Harford County Public Schools staff have also responded frequently to repair and unclog the toilets.

At one point, nearly every bathroom at Bel Air High School had damaged or out-of-order toilets.

Due to the frequency and severity of the issue, the School Safety Liasion began using a metal detecting want to screen students for vaping devices in an effort to address the problem.

Students who damage school property are billed for the cost of damage repairs.