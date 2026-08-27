Baltimore police officer faces multiple rape charges after alleged on-duty rape in Edgewood

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore City police officer faces multiple rape charges following allegations stemming from Harford County, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Officer Daniel Oxendine was apprehended after DNA evidence identified him as a suspect in the on-duty rape of an Edgewood woman.

Authorities say the investigation into Oxendine began June 3 when detectives responded to a local hospital to meet with the victim after she reported she had been sexually assaulted.

Detectives discovered that Oxendine encountered the victim while investigating an unrelated call for service in Baltimore City.

The victim told detectives she needed a ride home to Edgewood, and Oxendine's supervisor authorized him to transport her there.

After arriving at her home, Oxendine allegedly entered her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Oxendine, and authorities took him into custody without incident Aug. 27 with assistance from the Baltimore City Police Department.

Oxendine was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Investigators believe Oxendine may have committed similar offenses beyond the incident that led to his arrest and are working to identify any additional incidents in which he may have been involved.

"The Harford County Sheriff's Office remains committed to a thorough investigation, ensuring any additional victims are identified, supported and provided with the resources they need. Public safety and transparency remain our top priorities as this case proceeds," the sheriff's office said.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the Baltimore City Police Department for comment. The department responded:

"The Baltimore Police Department is aware of the arrest of Officer Daniel Oxendine in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Harford County Sheriff's Office. His police powers were previously suspended, and he is now suspended without pay. While the Harford County Sheriff's Office conducts its investigation, BPD is fully cooperating."

As the investigation continues, the Harford County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have had contact with Oxendine, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to contact detectives at 410-836-5430.