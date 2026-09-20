Essex community buys helmets so every Chesapeake High player can suit up

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A surge of student interest in Chesapeake High School's football program created an unexpected problem — not enough helmets for every player who wanted to suit up.

When the roster grew ahead of the 2026-2027 school year, a school facilitator reached out to the Essex Community Development Corporation for help. Executive Director Chrissy Erb rallied board members and local stakeholders, and within a short period, the community had raised enough to purchase 10 new helmets before the season started.

"I can't explain how much it means to the kids," said Chris Acab, the school's PE and Health Department Chair. "The kids who were without helmets literally lost it when the helmets came in. Thank you so much for supporting both our program and our community. I look forward to meeting every donor in person and thanking them personally."

Donors included Blondell, Miller & Schuler, Reid's Jerk Shack, Essex Plaza, Autumn Lake Healthcare, Cliff's Direct Effect, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center Senior Vice President Nathan Barbo, and Delegate Ric Metzgar.

"We often talk about investing in the future of Essex, and there is no better investment than our young people," Erb said. "When Ms. Miller reached out and told us that students wanted to play but there simply weren't enough helmets, we knew this was something our community could help solve. Todd Schuler immediately stepped forward with a significant commitment, and others quickly followed. Within a very short period of time, we had the resources needed to make sure these students could safely take the field. That is Essex at its best."

Donors will be recognized at Chesapeake High's JV and varsity doubleheader against Towson High School next Saturday, Sep. 26. The JV game is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by the varsity game at noon.

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