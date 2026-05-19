Baltimore City Schools Administrator arrested in Harford County on child sex solicitation charges

BEL AIR, Md. — A Baltimore City Schools Administrator has been charged in Harford County for alleged sexual solicitation of a minor.

Dennis Domonic Jutras, a former US history teacher at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, and current Coordinator for K-12 Gifted & Advanced Learning, was busted online by an undercover sergeant with the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

MSDE/Archives Dennis D. Jutras

According to charging documents, the 61-year-old former teacher of the year winner was using a website called "Sniffies," a platform for men seeking sexual relationships with other men.

The undercover sergeant was conducting an operation on the site using the persona of a 15-year-old boy named Aiden.

Jutras, who lives in Aberdeen, reportedly messaged Aiden first.

The conversation quickly turned sexual with Jutras expressing his desire to be dominated by Aiden, all while sending inappropriate photos.

Eventually the two arranged a meeting at a park on Prospect Mill Road in Bel Air, where Jutras was arrested.

In a statement, Baltimore City Schools said they're aware of the allegations

"While Mr. Jutras worked in a role where he worked with schools and students as part of our Gifted and Advanced Learning program, we are not aware of any impact on City Schools students," a school spokesperson said.

His current employment status is unknown.

Anyone with more information can call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-838-6600.

For now, Jutras is being held without bond.