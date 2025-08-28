Bagged and tagged: U.S. Customs stops 104 pounds of DMT from reaching Harford County

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Baltimore seized nearly 104 pounds of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) on Monday.

Before customs bagged and tagged the shipment, it was headed to an address in Harford County.

The 46 vacuum-sealed bags weighed a combined 47 kilograms—103 pounds and 10 ounces—with a street value of about $80,000.

Déjà vu has entered the group chat.

CBP officers stopped a similar smuggling attempt in June, when they confiscated 695 pounds of DMT.

DMT, often known on the street as “Dimitri” or “the spirit molecule,” is an LSD-like hallucinogenic that continues to circulate in the illicit drug market alongside other tryptamine hallucinogens.

Users may smoke, snort, inject, or consume DMT in brews like ayahuasca for a short but intense psychedelic high.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

