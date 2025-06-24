Watch Now
Border and customs officers intercept 695 pounds of drugs headed to Harford

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Baltimore seized 695 pounds of an LSD-like drug headed to Harford County.

The drug, known as Dimethyltryptamine, also known as DMT, is a controlled substance used for psychedelic and hallucinogenic effects.

DMT has no approved medical use in the United States.

The seizure included three shipments that arrived in air cargo from Chiapas, Mexico between May 7 and May 27.

Each shipment consisted of four boxes and a combined 100 vacuum-sealed bags. The street value of this shipment was about $555,000 officials say.

