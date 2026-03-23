Abingdon woman sentenced to 5 years for retail theft spree across Harford County Stores

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — An Abingdon woman was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing merchandise from multiple retail stores in Harford County.

Jessica Mary Hubbard, 33, entered a guilty plea on Friday, March 13, on charges of organized retail theft, theft scheme, second-degree assault, and two counts of theft involving merchandise valued between $100 and $1,500.

According to court records, Hubbard committed the crimes between August 2025 and January 2026, stealing from retailers including BJ's Wholesale Club, Kohl's, Target, Lowe's Home Improvement, Walmart, and Dick's Sporting Goods — totaling $8,395.06 in stolen merchandise.

Officials say Hubbard entered those stores, filled her cart with merchandise, passed all points of sale, and left without making any effort to pay.

She was arrested following a coordinated investigation between the Harford County Sheriff's Office and retail loss prevention teams.

"In Harford County, we aggressively pursue justice in all criminal matters, big and small. I commend the Harford County Sheriff's Office for taking a zero-tolerance approach to retail theft as we continue our partnership to ensure safe communities. All crimes impact public safety, regardless of their nature. I would also like to thank Senior Assistant State's Attorney Melissa Moloney for her commitment and advocacy in this case. A tremendous amount of time and effort goes into these convictions which involve multiple incidents. I am thankful for the efforts and partnerships of all those involved that brought these cases to a close. Let this be a strong message from the Harford County law enforcement team that there is no such thing as a 'smaller crime' in Harford County. If you break the law, you will be held accountable under my administration," said State's Attorney Alison Healey.

Hubbard will serve five years in prison followed by three years of probation. She is banned from the retail stores she stole from and must pay $7,747.37 in restitution.