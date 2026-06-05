Aberdeen's 'Tower Rocks' music festival aims to energize downtown this weekend

ABERDEEN, Md. — A new music festival is coming to downtown Aberdeen this weekend, and organizers hope it will spotlight a city on the rise.

The first annual Tower Rocks music festival will take place at Festival Park, running from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Watchtower Brewing Company was founded by three Harford County friends as part of a broader city effort to reinvigorate downtown Aberdeen. The city serves as the brewery's landlord, and the festival represents another step in that ongoing revitalization.

Frank Young, a drummer and music enthusiast who has attended the New Orleans Jazz Festival for years, said community-building has always been central to Watchtower's mission.

"It was important for us when we came here, and still now that we're here, to build this sense of community," Young said.

The event will feature regional bands and is organized by Watchtower Brewing Company in partnership with the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Aberdeen.

Young said the festival is also an opportunity to draw attention to the changes taking shape in the area.

"An event like this is going to bring a lot of attention to the to what's happening downtown," Young said.

READ MORE: Harford County friends plan to reinvigorate Aberdeen with downtown brewery

Head brewer George Handlin, a Harford County native, pointed to the neighborhood's growing appeal.

"Well, it's a beautiful part of town, and it's a very walkable town. We have a Greek restaurant coming right next door to us, a creamery next to that," Handlin said.

Handlin said the festival reflects a deeper desire to see the community thrive.

"You really wanna see people smile and have a good time and come to an area that really deserves, that kind of activity, that kind of fun," Handlin said.

Organizers are hoping for a packed Festival Park, and the start of a new downtown tradition.

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