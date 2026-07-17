Aberdeen mother arrested after police find two young children home alone

ABERDEEN, Md. — A 23-year-old mother of two has been arrested and charged with child neglect after her children were left home alone.

Aberdeen Police received a call reporting two young kids left alone in an apartment in the unit block of Northeast Road.

Officers found two girls, ages 3 and 5, inside the apartment. Officers reported unsafe and unsanitary conditions inside the apartment.

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The mother, identified as Kahliyah Gooding, was arrested at her workplace.

According to police, she had admitted to leaving her children home alone because she couldn't afford daycare.

The kids are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Gooding had pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of child neglect for an incident in May and was sentenced to 5 years in jail, all suspended except for 2 days.

She is currently being held without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

