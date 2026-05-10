EDGEWOOD, Md. — Two teens have been charged with intentionally setting a vehicle fire on Sunday morning in Edgewood. This fire damaged four other vehicles and caused $20,000 in damage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Charges are pending for a third teen.

Sheridan Photography 2 teens charged with arson after intentionally set vehicle fire damages 5 vehicles in Edgewood Sunday

The fire happened around 8am around 1812 Pulaski Highway near Trident Automotive in Edgewood.

Firefighters arrived around 20 minutes later. Authorities say it took about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

Deputy State Fire Marshals say the fire started in the interior of a small bus parked in the back lot of the shopping center.

The preliminary investigation revealed the fire was started by the teens intentionally lighting materials inside the bus. As a result, the fire spread and damaged four more vehicles.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office saw heavy smoke coming from the location. Later they would see the group of teens running away from the area. This would lead to their identification and arrest.

The two teens have been referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services on charges related to arson and malicious burning. Charges against the third juvenile remain pending.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

