16-year-old dirt bike rider killed in Bel Air T-bone crash

BEL AIR, Md. — A 16-year-old from Fallston is dead after crashing his electric dirt bike on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30pm along Route 152 (Fallston Road) in Bel Air.

That's where a Honda CR-V was turning left onto Pleasantville Road, when the teen collided with its passenger side.

The teen was helicoptered to the hospital where he later died.

His name was not released.

Area roads were blocked off for approximately two-hours following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.