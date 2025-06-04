Watch Now
Cash reward offered for tips leading to Queen Anne's County house party killer(s)

Christopher Parsley.jpg
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland via Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office
Christopher Parsley
CENTREVILLE, Md. — A cash reward is being offered for tips leading to the suspect(s) responsible for a deadly triple shooting in Queen Anne's County.

The tragic incident took place overnight June 1 at a house party on Centreville Road.

On Wednesday the Sheriff's Office identified the deceased victim as 19-year-old Christopher Parsley.

Based off witness interviews, investigators believe the shooter(s) were among the party's attendees.

So far no motive's been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

