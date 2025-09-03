Rock Hall neighbors help save family from house fire

ROCK HALL, M.d. — The Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department is praising two community members whose quick actions helped save lives during a fire in Kent County.

On August 24, Gunner Blackiston and Cydni Fletcher were riding a golf cart through their neighborhood on Crosby Road when they noticed smoke coming from a nearby home.

While Cydni called 911, Gunner grabbed a fire extinguisher and both rushed to alert the people inside. Everyone, including the family dog, made it out safely with no injuries reported.

Fire officials say the fire started outside the home before spreading to the main structure. The cause is still under investigation.

The fire department says the pair’s fast thinking likely prevented a tragedy.