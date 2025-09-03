Help us get twice as many books for students at Abbottston Elementary

BALTIMORE — All month, we are raising money to give new books to students at Abbottston Elementary in Baltimore. Today is Book Drive Blitz Day, where your donation doubles!

It's our 6th year partnering with Abbottston with the "If You Give A Child a Book" campaign.

With your help, we will raise the money to put on a Scholastic book fair.

At that fair, students get to pick out books and take them home for free.

The students love it, and it helps them build an early love for reading.

A $12 donation gets 2 books, but today, a $12 donation is doubled thanks to the Scripps Howard Fund.

Last year, we raised $14,638 through our internal and external campaign, which gave 6 books per student at Abbottston Elementary School, that's about 2,100 books total!