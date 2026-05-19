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Plane makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach Monday evening

Cessna makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach Monday
Ocean City Fire Department
Cessna makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach Monday
Cessna makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach Monday
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OCEAN CITY, Md. — A plane emergency landed on the beach in Ocean City on Monday, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

Plane makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach Monday

Cessna makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach Monday

It happened around 5:30pm.

Ocean City firefighters arrived in the area of 94th Street for a reported aircraft emergency involving a Cessna 150 landing on the beach.

The two people onboard the plane were seen by Ocean City paramedics, and no injuries were reported.

The plane departed from Ocean City Municipal Airport before the emergency landing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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