NWS confirms two tornadoes made landfall in MD during Tuesday's storms

BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes made landfall in Maryland Tuesday evening.

The NWS reports the first tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. and it was southeast of Trappe.

Multiple social media videos and 911 calls indicated tornado activity the report said.

The second tornado touched down in Anne Arundel County's Lake Shore area, near Patapsco Road, one minute later.

The NWS reports it had a maximum width was 160 yards and max winds were 100 mph.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

Maryland is still feeling the effects of Tuesday's storms, as over 3,000 people remain without power.

At its peak, the storms caused more than 36,000 BGE customers to lose power, throughout Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Prince George’s counties.

The storm system produced lightning, damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

A ground stop was also issued at BWI due to the severity of the storms.