BGE: 12,000 still without power following Tuesday storms, some could be in the dark until late Thursday night

BALTIMORE — Maryland is recovering from yet another summer storm that left severe damage and power outages across the State on Tuesday.

At its peak the storms caused more than 36,000 BGE customers to lose power, throughout Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Prince George’s Counties.

By 8am Wednesday that number was down to a little more than 12,000, equating to about 530 separate jobs.

BGE says most restorations should be completed by 11pm on Thursday, July 30.

"Lightning, damaging winds, heavy rain and hail, created widespread damage to electric equipment throughout central Maryland. The damage includes downed wires and broken poles, as well as downed trees, tree limbs and other debris," BGE said in its latest update. "Removing tree debris must be completed before crews can begin working on repairing damaged equipment. This is a labor and time-intensive process which can extend the duration of certain outages. "

These latest outages come just a couple of weeks after another round of storms left people in the dark for days.

Some roads also continue to be impacted, including Northbound Route 3 at St Stephens Church Road in Anne Arundel County.