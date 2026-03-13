New wetland creation project getting underway in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, M.d. — Construction begins next week on new wetlands in Queen Anne's County.

It's known as wetland mitigation. New wetlands are created to replace those impacted by development.

This project is taking place at the Tanner Farm, at 200 Davidson Farm Lane in Stevensville.

This site was selected after a review by the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation District, and County staff.

Not only will the wetlands be restored, but the project will also improve the natural wildlife habitat and water quality.

The Queen Anne's County Department of Public Works will start the work on March 16th. It will begin with new sediment control measures and fencing.

People living in the area should not be impacted too much by the construction, but there are some planned closures of Cross Island Trail, including a one-day closure on March 23rd.

Grading work is expected to take about 90 days. Trees and shrubs will likely be planted in the fall of 2026.

When complete, the project will create more than 15 acres of new wetlands that will support wildlife habitat, improve water quality, and help protect the health of local waterways.

This project will help the County meet federal and state requirements for previous development projects completed in the area.