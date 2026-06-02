Nearly two-years later, a 10-year-old Salisbury boy's killer remains on the loose

SALISBURY, Md. — August will mark two years since 10-year-old Tyron Colbert Jr. was shot to death inside of a Salisbury home.

Thus far, Maryland State Police have been unable to track down his killer.

Investigators are calling on the public to help identify the shooter.

The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Detectives believe Colbert was staying with his mother and two other young children at the time he was murdered.

The incident occurred on August 5, 2024 in the 200 block of Clay Street.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.