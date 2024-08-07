Reward up to $22,000 offered for info on suspect who shot and killed 10-year-old boy in Salisbury Monday night

SALISBURY, Md. — A 10-year-old boy, Tyron Colbert, Jr, was shot and killed last night in Salisbury, Maryland. The FBI, MSP, and the Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore are offering a reward of up to $22,000 for information leading to the suspect.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night in the 200 block of Clay Street.

Authorities say the little boy was at home with his mother and two other young children at the time.

Tyron was taken to Tidal Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is taking the lead on this investigation, along with assistance from members of the Salisbury Police Department.

As it stands, the suspect’s description is unknown. Interviews with residents and witnesses in the area are underway.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.