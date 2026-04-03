Man charged for allegedly firing shots at state trooper

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a Dorchester County man after allegedly firing shots at a state trooper.

Armond Jolley, 46, is facing attempted murder and other related charges.

Thursday night, a Maryland State Trooper responded to the 100 block of Middle Street for a reported disturbance.

Police say when the trooper approached the front door, which was open, and made contact with Jolley standing the living room. Jolley then disappeared into the house.

He then returned with a gun and fired multiple shots towards the trooper. He then fled the scene.

The trooper did not return fire and retreated to cover while requesting additional units to the area. The trooper was uninjured in this incident.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, Jolley was found directly behind the home. After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody without incident.