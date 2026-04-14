Ex-Worcester Co. school official allegedly spent stolen education funds on makeup & vacation home furniture

ANNAPOLIS, Md — A former high level Worcester County Education Board official has been indicted in an alleged embezzlement scheme.

Denise R. Shorts, the County's ex-Assistant Superintendent, was employed by the school system since 1989.

During her tenure Shorts oversaw the district's Title I grant program, which funded education for low-income families.

In this role, Shorts was authorized to use a company card for purchases on behalf of Worcester County schools.

Maryland State prosecutors allege she was stealing that money buying items for herself on sites like Amazon.

In total Shorts is accused of embezzling $84,365.82 and trying to cover it up.

"Shorts printed her actual Amazon receipt and a fake Amazon receipt," the State Prosecutor's office said in a statement. "Shorts cut out the item description or shipping address from the fake receipt, and taped it over the actual Amazon receipt, copied the altered receipt, and submitted the altered receipt in support of her P-Card purchases."

Some of the items Shorts reportedly used the money on include pool equipment, clothing, make-up, hair and skin care, and furniture for her Florida vacation home.

Investigators were tipped off by a recent legislative audit that revealed discrepancies in the charges Shorts made on her company credit card.

WMAR-2 News previously reported on that audit which can be read here. In it auditors noted questionable procurement activity that had been referred to the State Prosecutor's Office.

Charging documents against Shorts can be read below.