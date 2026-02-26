Audit: Worcester County Public Schools skirted employee background check laws

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly released legislative audit is critical of the hiring practices at Worcester County Public Schools.

During fiscal year 2025 the school system reportedly hired 317 employees assigned to positions or programs that entailed working with students.

The audit randomly tested 10 of those new hires, six of whom never underwent proper background screenings as required by law.

"These employees who had been employed for periods ranging from 39 to 450 days as of October 3, 2025," the audit states. "In addition, 2 screenings were performed 73 to 392 days after employment."

In response the school system called the findings "factually accurate."

They also said vowed to take "corrective action to ensure full compliance with State law requirements," effective immediately.

This audit follows one in January that found the Maryland State Department of Education was also lacking in their employee background check processes.

Hiring wasn't the only red flag raised by auditors.

Although details were limited, the audit notes "several procurement and disbursement deficiencies, including questionable procurement activity involving a management employee."

Citing a referral to the State Prosecutor's Office, auditors say specifics would be released at a later date.

"A referral to the OSP does not mean that a criminal act has actually occurred or that criminal charges will be filed," auditors wrote.

The full audit can be viewed below.