Cheerleading academy owner accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Queen Anne's County.

Dustin Moss Burket, 52, is criminally charged with second-degree rape, abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.

Police say the investigation began on April 3.

According the preliminary investigation, Burket allegedly abused a 9-year-old girl at the Eastern Shore Cheer Academy under his supervision.

Burket is the owner and operator of the Academy.

Maryland State Police

Investigators urge anyone who believes they were a victim or knows someone to contact 410-758-1101.

This investigation is active and ongoing.