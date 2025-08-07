Another step in battling the invasive blue catfish

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More lawmakers are stepping in to help rid Maryland's waterways of the invasive blue catfish.

On Wednesday, Congressman Andy Harris (R) and US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced $6 million in grants for seafood processors.

The goal is to create new markets for processing invasive, wild-caught blue catfish.

USDA, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, will launch a year-long pilot program to purchase up to $2 million worth of Chesapeake Bay blue catfish.

This initiative will support regional processors, eliminate invasive fish from the Bay, and provide nutritious food to families through food banks.

“This project benefits rural communities with new jobs, supports our fishermen, and provides essential protein to those in need,” says Secretary Rollins.

Courtesy: Office of Congressman Andy Harris

Harris expressed his gratitude. “This funding is a victory for our watermen and coastal communities, combating invasive species and supporting local economies.”

Democratic leaders are also working to eradicate these invasive fish from the waterways. Last month, a bipartisan bill was introduced in Congress aimed at using blue catfish in pet food products.

Blue catfish have no natural predators in the Chesapeake Bay, can live up to 20 years, and weigh up to 100 pounds. They prey on economically important species like blue crabs, rockfish, striped bass, and oysters.

WMAR-2 News Jeff Morgan has been reporting on the issues, even highlighting how local chefs are working with the Department of Agriculture to turn these fish, who eat other fish, into something amazing for your dinner plate.