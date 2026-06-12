'We were not considered': Community packs meeting to fight closure of Elkton birth center

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — ChristianaCare held a public meeting Wednesday night in North East to explain its decision to close the birth center at Union Hospital in Elkton on June 30, which they announced on May 18.

'We were not considered': Community packs meeting to fight birth center closure Community packs meeting to fight birth center closure

This was the first and only chance for the community to share their concerns with the healthcare company.

"You have stolen incredible care from this community; you didn't give us a chance to help save it," one attendee said. "It feels like we were not considered. You continue to say online that you care about Cecil County, and yet this decision shows anything but that."

Campus President Joan Pirrung told attendees the decision was driven by three factors: a decline in birth rates, hiring challenges and what she described as healthcare realities, including an aging population in Cecil County.

Pirrung said the organization remains committed to patients after the closure.

"We are here to help our patients every step of the way. Whether it's at our Newark Campus or another hospital," Pirrung said.

Community members pushed back, with many saying they felt blindsided and excluded from the process.

Travel distance to other hospitals emerged as a major concern, with many residents citing a lack of public transportation and unpredictable traffic on Interstate 95.

"I want to have another baby, but I don't want to drive 45 minutes," one attendee said.

Nurse and midwife Madison Reese said she had been raising concerns for months without response and that the data shared does not reflect the reality in Cecil County.

Taylor Epps Madison Reese, nurse and midwife, at the meeting

Reese said she does not believe ChristianaCare will reverse the decision and expressed concern about the long-term consequences.

"That this is gonna continue to spiral as it has over the last few months, and then we're gonna lose this access to women's healthcare through ChristianaCare altogether in Cecil County," Reese said.

Cecil County Executive Adam Streight said he was disappointed by the closure but that the county is working on solutions, including continued coverage for those on Maryland Medicare and establishing a perinatal task force to help women and their families.

ChristianaCare said Union Hospital's emergency room will remain open and that it will continue to provide prenatal and postpartum care. The birth center closes on June 30.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.