Search continues for Walmart arsonist

ELKTON, Md. — The arsonist used camping fuel and fireworks from the Walmart store’s shelves to start the fire prompting an evacuation as he then cleared out the jewelry counter, and disappeared on a motorcycle with no tags.

For all of his planning, investigators say the masked suspect left a potential clue to his identity.

“When he actually sets the fire, he removes his jacket exposing that Jefferson University Baseball tee shirt,” said Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, “That gave our investigators just a little bit of a clue on just who this person is.”

Office of the State Fire Marshal

As investigators follow leads tied to the institution in Philadelphia, Walmart has spent a week assessing and repairing the damage from the fire, which far exceeds the value of anything the thief made off with.

Office of State Fire Marshal

“At the time, our investigators actually determined probably about $5,000 worth of damage, actual direct fire damage occurred,” said Alkire, “However, Walmart has now come in. They made their assessment. That certainly is their wheelhouse and they’re saying it’s up into the millions of dollars, because of smoke and soot damage and just what they need to do on their end.”

Not to mention the cost of shutting its doors for nearly a week.

Walmart has reopened the grocery and pharmacy portions of the store to the public now, as many customers had been placed on hold waiting to fill their prescriptions—unintended victims of the arson bandit.

“I’m sure they don’t know and they don’t care,” said Steve Williams, a customer from Newark, Delaware.

“Just the world we live in?”

“Yes. Absolutely. Absolutely.”

If you recognize the suspect or you know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call investigators at 410-386-3050.