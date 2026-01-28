‘Our first cow’: Elkton Farm mourns loss of mama cow after barn collapse, welcomes new calf

ELKTON, Md. — What began as a plea for help has turned into both heartbreak and hope for one Cecil County farm.

Just days after a barn collapse trapped several animals at Hannimal Farm, the owners are now mourning the loss of their first cow, while celebrating the life she brought into the world.

The collapse happened early Monday morning following Sunday’s snowstorm. With emergency resources stretched thin, owners Ryan and Brittany Hanna turned to Facebook, asking for help to free their animals.

"It was Traumatizing. I had a full-blown panic attack. They are like our kids," Brittany Hanna said.

Within hours, neighbors, farmers, and emergency crews from Cecil County and the Havre de Grace Fire Department arrived with heavy equipment, working together to lift the roof and rescue the livestock.

"I went from feeling helpless, seeing my animals suffer and then didn't know what to do, to watching 20 cars pull up. I can't thank them enough. I don't think we would have been able to save them all without them," Hanna said.

All of the animals were pulled out alive, but one pregnant cow, Miss Mignon, was seriously injured.

“We’ve had her for seven years,” Hanna said. “She was our first cow. We really bonded with our cows, especially my husband. You can see him in there now, just cuddled up with them.”

Veterinarians believed Miss Mignon suffered either a spinal or pelvic injury. Concerned for her safety and her unborn calf, the decision was made to induce labor.

The farm shared an emotional update Wednesday morning, announcing the birth of a healthy baby boy named Post Moolone but also confirming Miss Mignon would not survive her injuries.

“Unfortunately Mama isn’t going to make it through, which is a hard pill to swallow,” the post read. "There’s nothing quite like the bond you form with your first cow."

As the family grieves, they’re also facing the financial impact of the collapse. The barn was destroyed, and emergency veterinary bills continue to grow. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover those costs and rebuild.

The Hannas say the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. In addition to donations, the farm is bringing back its popular “Cuddle Grams,” where their animals visit schools, workplaces, and events.

“We really appreciate everybody coming through for us,” Hanna said.