Community comes together to save trapped cow from collapsed barn in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — An all-out community effort saved the day for one family-owned business in Elkton.

Just before 7am Monday, Hannimal Farm put out a social media post stating their barn had collapsed, leaving a cow trapped inside.

With resources limited due to Sunday's snow storm, Hannimal pleaded for help.

By 9am, some reinforcements came to the rescue.

"Thank you to everyone that came out so quickly to help. Without your help, I don't know what we would have done," Hannimal said on Facebook. "We appreciate every single one of you. Shout out to Patrick Campbell and the rest of the emergency services crew, Banks Lawn Service and everyone else."

While all animals got out alive, one cow was injured.

At last check the animal was on its way to the vet for treatment.