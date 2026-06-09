Mom of toddler found dead in a suitcase convicted of murder

ELKTON, Md. — Nola Dinkins was just three years old when her mother, Darrian Randle, reported her missing in Delaware, nearly a year ago.

Her body was recovered in a vacant lot in Cecil County, wrapped in plastic and inside a suitcase.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Human remains positively identified as 3-year-old

On Monday, a jury found Randle guilty of first-degree murder, as well as child abuse charges.

"We believe the guilty verdict for murder first degree and other related charges represent justice," said James Dellmyer, the State's Attorney for Cecil County, in a statement on Tuesday. "On the other hand, we recognize this is a sad day while we acknowledge the loss of the life of a child. I extend my sincere condolences to the victim's family."

MORE: Cecil County community holds emotional vigil for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, remembering child lost to tragedy

Randle faces life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for October 2, 2026.