Cecil County community holds emotional vigil for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, remembering child lost to tragedy

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Dozens of Cecil County residents gathered Monday night to honor the life of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, who was found dead in a vacant lot in the county.

WATCH: Cecil County mourns 3-year-old Nola Dinkins at vigil after tragic death Cecil County mourns 3-year-old Nola Dinkins at vigil after tragic death

Through tears and pain, community members came together to ensure the young girl would not be forgotten after her tragic death. Nola's mother has been charged with her murder.

"It's our way of being able to help her hear us that there is love here for her. This community does come together in tragedy," said Mary Jane Taylor, who helped organize the vigil.

Taylor wanted to ensure Nola wouldn't fade from memory after the initial shock of the tragedy.

"Now that everybody has the juicy details of the sad tragic stuff that happened, what happens to this sweet baby girl Nola that gets forgotten and can't speak for herself?" Taylor said.

The vigil was organized by Taylor, Brittany Vitulli, and CASA of Cecil County, drawing community members like Gary Lambert, who came to pay their respects.

"As a parent of six, it just really bothers me. We need to step up and do more as a community to make sure this doesn't happen again," Lambert said.

Brittany Vitulli, who has a 3-year-old daughter herself, was deeply affected by Nola's story.

"Well, I have a three-year-old little girl, and I just couldn't shake the thought of what that little girl was going through when that was happening to her and saying, 'Mommy, why are you doing this to me?'" Vitulli said.

Cecil County Executive Adam Streight addressed how the county plans to prevent similar tragedies.

"Cecil County has always supported social services; they've always supported groups like CASA and other nonprofit groups that are dedicated to the protection of our children. And we're going to continue to do so. Our kids are our greatest resources, and that's certainly never where we're gonna draw the budget line," Streight said.

While Nola's family couldn't attend, they sent statements to be read at the event. Her father wrote, "Nola, my one and only child, has an infectious energy that connected with everyone she met, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her. As her father, that meant everything to me."

Through tears, Taylor shared a final message for Nola: "I wish I could be there to save her. We love you, and God loves you, and I'm so glad that you're with Christ and you're safe and okay now."

Nola's mother, Darian Randle, is awaiting extradition to Maryland. Her boyfriend, Cedric Britten, who is charged in connection with the crime, was released to home detention.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

