Maryland Fire Marshal: Jefferson U baseball player is NOT the Elkton Walmart arsonist

ELKTON, Md. — Last week we reported on a fire set inside the Walmart in Elkton.

The Maryland Fire Marshal released surveillance footage of the alleged perpetrator, who they say started the fire as a diversion in order to steal jewelry from the store.

This led to a number of tips and leads pouring in, many of which apparently wrongly identified the suspect.

Photos of the accused arsonist show him wearing a Jefferson University baseball shirt.

Maryland State Fire Marshal via Walmart The man pictured is believed to have started a fire inside the Elkton Walmart before running off with stolen merchandise

As result a lot of tipsters thought the culprit resembled Caleb Potter, an Elkton resident, who plays baseball for Jefferson.

The Fire Marshal already confirmed Potter was not in Maryland when the fire happened, therefore he's officially been ruled out as a suspect.

"We want to thank the community for their support and information that so many of you have provided," the Fire Marhsal said. "Again, Mr. Potter is NOT the person in this video and was NOT involved."

With that, the search continues...