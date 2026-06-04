Elkton's Union Hospital hosting community hearing before birthing center closure

NORTH EAST, Md. — We told you about it last month, ChristianaCare's decided to close its birthing center at Union Hospital in Elkton at the end of June.

The decision was made partially due to aging of the community and an increase of high-risk pregnancies.

ChristianaCare says the population of Cecil County residents age 65 plus is estimated to grow by 20 percent over the next five years.

Workforce shortages are also to blame, having impacted how hospitals in smaller rural areas serve their patients.

RELATED: Expectant moms in Cecil County will soon have to leave the county to give birth

Cecil County Executive Adam Streight tells us the move will result in 31 positions being eliminated, among them two physicians and two-dozen nurses.

Streight says low-income residents will be most impacted.

Before the closure becomes final, Union Hospital plan to host an information hearing for community members at 5pm on June 11 at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Center Drive in North East.

The next closest hospital is about 13 miles away at ChristianaCare's Newark, Delaware facility.