Cecil County Executive says Medicaid patients will be hurt by Union Hospital's birthing center closure

ELKTON, Md. — Cecil County leadership is weighing in on ChristianaCare's recent decision to close its birthing center at Union Hospital.

County Executive Adam Streight says he was told the move will result in 31 positions being eliminated, among them two physicians and two-dozen nurses.

Streight says ChristianaCare's decision will have the most impact on low-income residents.

He fears their next closest location in Delaware, won't accept Maryland Medicaid patients.

"Medicaid for many Maryland patients is not accepted at Delaware hospitals, which could force emergency maternity patients to be transported as far as an hour away for care," said Streight.

According to Streight, the hospital's president gave him the same reasoning as previously reported by WMAR-2 News.

"Christiana Care stated this was a business decision, explaining that continuing Labor and Delivery services no longer made financial sense, while noting plans to expand prenatal care and services focused on an aging population," Streight said.

RELATED: Elkton's Union Hospital cites growing 65+ population as reason for family birth center closure

He, however, feels there may be ulterior motives.

"I am deeply disappointed and strongly disagree not only with the decision itself — which I believe prioritizes corporate financial considerations over community need — but also with the lack of communication and coordination with Cecil County Government, despite being described as a community partner," Streight explained.

Nonetheless, Streight says the hospital's agree to continue talks with his administration in hopes something can be done to keep the unit afloat.

The official closure is expected on June 30.