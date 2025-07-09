More charges for Cecil County man, whose girlfriend lied about murdered daughter's kidnapping

ELKTON, Md. — Prosecutors have upped charges against the boyfriend of a mother who confessed to murdering her three-year-old daughter.

Cedric Antoine Britten initially faced accessory counts related to the murder of Nola Dinkins.

But now a superseding indictment accuses Britten of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, which significantly raises the potential punishment if convicted.

This tragic story began June 9, when Nola's mom, Darrien Randle, called police to report her daughter being kidnapped in Delaware.

Prosecutors say it was all a lie.

Randle, who lives in Cecil County, Maryland, later admitted she beat Nola with a belt 15-20 times causing her to fall and lose consciousness.

Instead of seeking medical treatment, Randle placed Nola in a suitcase before ultimately dumping her body in a vacant lot off Dune Drive in North East.

According to charging documents, Randle told investigators it was Britten who suggested where to dispose of Nola's body.

Britten eventually provided a map of the location to investigators, allowing them to find the remains. Arrests made in toddlers disappearance

As result Britten was hit with an additional charge of burying or disposing of a body at an unauthorized place.

Against prosecutors wishes, a judge originally released Randle on bail, but that's since been revoked.

Randle, at last check, remains in Delaware awaiting extradition to Maryland.

While the Medical Examiner has yet to officially identify Nola as the person discovered in the abandoned suitcase, prosecutors say there's enough existing evidence to charge Randle and Britten.