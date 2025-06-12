Mother confessed to beating daughter, leaving body in a suitcase overnight, court docs say

NORTH EAST, Md. — The mother of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, who was at the center of an Amber Alert in Delaware, now faces murder charges.

On Tuesday, Darrian Randle told Newark Police her daughter had been kidnapped by an armed man, prompting police to issue an Amber Alert.

Full MSP presser for missing 3-year-old Nola Dinkins

Maryland State Police went to the child's home in North East, "to ensure that the child was not mistakenly left at home and to make contact with anyone at the residence to corroborate her story."

Randle's boyfriend, Cedric Britten answered the door at the home and, when asked, showed security camera footage of the day Nola was reported missing.

The footage showed Randle getting into the car, but not Nola.

"[Nola] was never observed on camera," writes law enforcement in court documents.

Troopers were allowed to search the home, but asked to put on "booties" to "keep the house clean."

The toddler was not in the house, but one Corporal with the Maryland State Police did note that he smelled bleach.

Police detectives then asked to search the Britten's BMW, which they were permitted to do.

They found a pink and white blanket with a smear that looked like blood.

During an interview with the mother, Randle confessed that the kidnapping story wasn't true and to having hit Dinkins with a belt 15-20 times on Monday.

After striking her with the belt, the toddler fell to the ground and wasn't moving or breathing.

Britten attempted CPR on the child, but realized that she was dead.

They then drove around with the girl's body in the trunk of the car, but came back to the home.

Randle said they put her body into a blue suitcase and left her on the stairs to the basement overnight.

During an interview with police, Britten indicated where he believed Randle had left the body.

A body found in North East on Wednesday was "consistent with an emaciated child and [was] completely wrapped in saran wrap." Maryland State Police are still awaiting identification on the body.

The remains had been found inside a suitcase.

Randle is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland, and Britten was released to home detention after posting bond.