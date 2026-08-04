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Body of missing Port Deposit kayaker found in Susquehanna River Tuesday morning

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PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — The body of the man who went missing while kayaking in Port Deposit has been found according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Divers found his body around 7:45am on Tuesday in the Susquehanna River.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will carry out the autopsy.

On Sunday, around 6:25pm, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers arrived at the Rock Run Landing area in Port Deposit after getting a call about a kayaker who capsized in the Susquehanna River.

At the time, authorities said he was not seen resurfacing.

The search involved multiple agencies, including the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the United States Coast Guard.

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