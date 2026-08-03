Search underway for kayaker who capsized in Susquehanna River in Port Deposit Sunday evening

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — A man who was kayaking in Port Deposit Sunday evening is missing after his kayak capsized, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Around 6:25pm on Sunday, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers arrived to the area of Rock Run Landing in Port Deposit for a report of a man who had capsized in the Susquehanna River.

Authorities say he was not seen resurfacing.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search, which is ongoing at this time.

More details will be released as available.