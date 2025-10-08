Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Expecting thousands of visitors and preparing to say “thank you.” WMAR-2 News’ Your Voice for Veterans Reporter Cyera Williams reports the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall has officially made its way to Carroll County.

The wall’s journey began Wednesday morning, escorted through Carroll County by veterans, first responders, and local organizations. Crowds lined Main Street in New Windsor, waving flags and holding signs, as the half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial made its way to the town park — where it will stand through October 13th.

After the procession, veterans and volunteers rolled up their sleeves to assemble the wall — piece by piece — in preparation for Thursday’s opening ceremony. Among them was Vietnam veteran and former combat medic Jerry Herfurth, who says the experience brought back powerful memories.

“It’s kind of rewarding. It takes me back sometimes, which I didn’t want to do,” Herfurth said, tearing up. “But my wife talked me into it. She said, ‘You need to do this.’ It’s very emotional.”

The event is organized by Babylon Vault Company, a 95-year-old family-owned business in New Windsor. The company planned several special ceremonies and exhibits to honor service, sacrifice, and the healing power of remembrance.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is open to the public 24 hours a day through Monday, October 13th.

For the full schedule of events, visit BabylonVaultCompany.com.