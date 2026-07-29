Tim Hortons officially opens first Maryland restaurant in Eldersburg

ELDERSBURG, Md. — It's been over a year since Tim Hortons announced plans to open several locations in Maryland.

Now that vision's become a reality.

Recently the Canadian based coffee-bakery chain opened its first Maryland restaurant in the Eldersburg Commons shopping center off MD-26 (Liberty Road).

It replaces the old Roy Rogers that long sat at the location.

As we previously reported, Howard County could be next on the radar.

RELATED: Canadian coffee-bakery chain, planning 10 new locations in Carroll, Howard Counties

Currently Tim Hortons has locations in 16 states throughout the country.