Tim Hortons, Canadian coffee-bakery chain, planning 10 new locations in Carroll, Howard Counties

<p>NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: A sign hangs on a Tim Horton's cafe in Manhattan on August 25, 2014 in New York City. It has been confirmed that American fast food giant Burger King is in discussions for a possible take-over of Canadian coffee and cafe chain Tim Horton's. Shares of Tim Hortons Inc and U.S. Burger King Worldwide Inc rose after news of the merger talk. The new company would be based in Canada which has a lower corporate tax rate than the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)</p>
BALTIMORE — We all need that morning pick-me-up, especially those of us having to get to work each morning.

Many Marylanders have a must have coffee shop or drive-thru spot already mapped out as part of their daily routine.

If Tim Hortons has their way, well all have another option to consider.

The international coffee-bakery chain is looking to expand here in the Old Line State.

Recently Hyatt Commercial Real Estate announced they're leading efforts to find prime retail sites in Carroll and Howard Counties, to open 10 new Tim Hortons locations.

Tim Hortons is a part of Restaurant Brands International Inc, which also owns the Burger King, Popeyes and Fire House Subs brands.

Founded in 1964 by the late former pro hockey player in Canada, Tim Hortons operates more than 5,500 locations in 13 countries

The chain is especially known for their cold and hot coffee beverages, along with baked goods such as its signature flavored bite sized donut holes, called Timbits.

So far no specific locations or estimated opening dates have been revealed.

