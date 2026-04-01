Special needs dance team Team Power earns late nomination to compete at Dance Worlds 2026 in Orlando

Team Power, a special needs dance team, recently received a late nomination to compete at Dance Worlds 2026 in Orlando.

WATCH: Special needs dance team earns late nomination to Dance Worlds 2026 Special needs dance team earns late nomination to Dance Worlds 2026

The nomination is a huge accomplishment for the team.

"We just expect those kids to go out and have some fun; create some memories; allow themselves to get on stage and experience something new; and hey, if we walk home with a gold, I wouldn't be too mad about that one," a team representative said.

The competition is next month.

With the short timeline, the team started a GoFundMe to help cover travel, lodging, and food.

Here's a link to the GoFundMe here.

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