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Special needs dance team Team Power earns late nomination to compete at Dance Worlds 2026 in Orlando

Special needs dance team earns late nomination to Dance Worlds 2026
Lenny Rice
Special needs dance team earns late nomination to Dance Worlds 2026
Special needs dance team earns late nomination to Dance Worlds 2026
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Team Power, a special needs dance team, recently received a late nomination to compete at Dance Worlds 2026 in Orlando.

WATCH: Special needs dance team earns late nomination to Dance Worlds 2026

Special needs dance team earns late nomination to Dance Worlds 2026

The nomination is a huge accomplishment for the team.

"We just expect those kids to go out and have some fun; create some memories; allow themselves to get on stage and experience something new; and hey, if we walk home with a gold, I wouldn't be too mad about that one," a team representative said.

The competition is next month.

With the short timeline, the team started a GoFundMe to help cover travel, lodging, and food.

Here's a link to the GoFundMe here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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