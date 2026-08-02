Sheetz proposes replacing shuttered Vanessa's Corner Pub at Routes 26 & 27 in Carroll County

TAYLORSVILLE, Md. — It's been more than a year since a fire shuttered Vanessa's Corner Pub at the busy intersection of Routes 26 and 27 (Liberty & Ridge Roads) in Carroll County.

Recently there's been some major movement in what would replace the once popular restaurant which still sits boarded up.

WMAR

RELATED: Vanessa's Corner Pub, popular Carroll County establishment, severely damaged in overnight fire

According to Carroll County's Technical Review Committee, Sheetz is proposing opening a new location on the property which sits between Westminster and Mt. Airy.

Since the project is in the most preliminary of stages, it's unclear when building or construction could get underway.

The Committee is scheduled to meet at 9am on August 24.

Below is a copy of the proposed layout.



