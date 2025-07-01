Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vanessa's Corner Pub, popular Carroll County establishment, severely damaged in overnight fire

VCP fire
Mt. Airy Vol. Fire Co.
Crews battle overnight fire at Vanessa's Corner Pub in Carroll County (July 1, 2025)
VCP fire
TAYLORSVILLE, Md. — A local Carroll County restaurant was severely damaged in a Tuesday overnight fire.

Around 4am fire crews were called to Vanessa's Corner Pub, at the busy intersection of Routes 26 and 27 (Liberty & Ridge Roads).

VCP Fire
Crews battle overnight fire at Vanessa's Corner Pub in Carroll County (July 1, 2025)

Arriving firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the popular establishment.

It took about an hour for 50 firefighters to contain the scene.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause, while inspectors check on the building's structural stability.

Traffic was temporarily detoured throughout the morning commute.

