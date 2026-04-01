Senator Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Johnny Olszewski announce $3.7 million in funding for Carroll County

Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Johnny Olszewski visited Westminster today to announce $3.7 million in federal funding for several Carroll County programs.

WATCH: Chris Van Hollen announces $3.7 million in funding for Carroll County Chris Van Hollen announces $3.7 million in funding for Carroll County

The funding will go toward community projects and education programs at local colleges, including McDaniel College and Carroll Community College.

The pair, joined by other elected officials including Westminster Mayor Mona Becker, also stopped by English America Tailoring to tour the 100-year-old local business.

Van Hollen said the business has been affected by recent tariffs.

"They have definitely been hit by the Trump tariffs, and so we've been fighting to try to minimize the harm, but we're also pleased to support this company in other ways to make sure that we continue to have great American companies like this," Van Hollen said.

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