Police: White van driver offering candy to kids in Taneytown had 'no criminal intent'

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Police have identified the driver of a white van who was seen offering candy to kids in a Carroll County neighborhood.

After issuing a Tuesday afternoon social media alert seeking the public's assistance, the unnamed driver ended up calling Taneytown Police to identify himself.

While the man admitted to offering candy to kids, police say they confirmed he was in the Cambridge Court area working on a home construction project.

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"After a thorough investigation and interview, the individual was found to have no criminal intent related to this incident and was in the area performing work on a house, which was verified," police said in a follow-up social media post. "The individual admitted that he did offer the kids candy as he was leaving the site where he was working, but he didn’t realize the social impact of offering."

Police reiterated how the community helped them safely solve a potentially scary and dangerous situation.

"The kids immediately went to tell their guardians, which allowed us to get there promptly," the department said. "This is the best case outcome for a scary scenario. Please let this act as a reminder that seeing something, and saying something is ALWAYS the right thing to do…. And the rest is our job."